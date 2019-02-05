Ever Had To Wash Your Longhorn At The Car Wash?

February 5, 2019
longhorn
God bless Texas!!!!!!!!!!!!

No matter where you live in Texas, even in the city, you will always come across someone who thinks your life is exactly like the TV show Dallas. We all wear spurs, boots, and cowboy hats while riding our horses down the street. 

Well that stereotype just isn't true. Or is it???

According to this pic from San Antonio, we might be closer to that Dallas stereotype after all. You know, where city life meets country and cattle. Now, normally, you don't see a longhorn getting a bath at the car wash, right? WRONG! Texas says, "hold my beer."

Just another reason why Texas is the greatest state on Earth!

