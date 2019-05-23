Check Out This Pic Of The Goonies Past & Present

Goonies never say die!

It's hard to believe it's been 33 years since The Goonies hit movie theaters. If you haven't seen it, it's a fun little movie about a ragtag group of friend's in search of buried treasure. Of course, the road to riches is never easy and the crew is forced to battle some bad guys along the way.

Now, for those of you watched The Goonies over and over again, you're probably already pretty familiar withe the cast. But where are they now?

So glad you asked because we've found an awesome Throwback Thursday pic...the cast in 1985 VS the cast now is 2019!

OMG! Data hasn't aged!