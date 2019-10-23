Tiffany Release Advent Calendar Full Of Jewelry Worth $112,000

With the holidays just around the corner, many of y’all might be counting down the days with an advent calendar.

Usually, these calendars are full of chocolate, and though Costco is selling one with beer, Tiffany (yes THAT Tiffany) might have the best one of all!

Tiffany will be selling a full 24-day advent calendar featuring some of the company’s “most-desired” products, along with "witty everyday objects," including a "paper" cup, a clothespin and a harmonica made of sterling silver.

Tiffany & Co is releasing a holiday advent calendar filled with jewels! The 24 day calendar will cost you $112,000 #upwith6 pic.twitter.com/JctZaKNgxe — Heidi Alagha (@Heidialagha) October 23, 2019

According to Tiffany, only FOUR calendars will be made, and will cost a grand total of $112,000! The calendars will arrive as a 355-pound delivery, before being assembled by hand via what Tiffany & Co. calls its "White Glove Service."

According to Tiffany’s website, the gifts included in the calendar include:

-Tiffany T Extra Large Smile Pendant in 18k Rose Gold with Diamonds

-Tiffany T True Narrow Bracelet in 18k Gold

-Tiffany HardWear Link Bracelet in 18k Rose Gold with Diamonds

-Tiffany HardWear Triple Drop Earrings in 18k Gold

-Tiffany Paper Flowers™ Diamond and Tanzanite Flower Drop Earrings in Platinum

-Tiffany Paper Flowers™ Pavé Diamond Flower Pendant in Platinum

-Tiffany Keys Fleur de Lis Key Pendant in Platinum with Diamonds on a Platinum Chain

-Tiffany T Two Hinged Bangle in 18k Rose Gold with Pavé Diamonds

-Tiffany Victoria® Earrings in Platinum with Diamonds

-Tiffany T Square Bracelet in 18k Rose Gold with Pavé Diamonds

-Return to Tiffany® Love Bugs Daisy Drop Earrings in Sterling Silver and 18k Gold

-Return to Tiffany® Love Bugs Bird Brooch in Sterling Silver and 18k Gold

-Return to Tiffany® Medium Heart Tag Bracelet in 18k Gold

-Color Block Pen and Pencil Set in Brass with Lacquer Finish and Sterling Silver

-Tiffany & Love Eau de Parfum for Her, 3.0 Ounces

-Tiffany Ampersand Sterling Silver Key Ring

-Everyday Objects Sterling Silver Tiffany Box

-Rocking Horse Ornament in Sterling Silver

-Everyday Objects Sterling Silver Paper Cup

-Everyday Objects Sterling Silver Clothespin

-Jasmine Candle in a Bone China Color Block Vessel

-Everyday Objects Sterling Silver Marker with Tiffany Blue® Enamel

-Everyday Objects Sterling Silver Harmonica

-Tiffany 1837 Makers 22 mm Square Watch in Stainless Steel with Diamonds

