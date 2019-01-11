Tim Tebow Is Engaged!!!

Congrats to Tim Tebow and his future bride, Former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters! The couple made their engagement Instagram official on Thursday.

According to People.com, Tebow popped the question on Wednesday at his family's farm near Jacksonville, Florida. He pulled out all the stops too. Not only did he put up an arbor for the big day, but he also built a bench for her, which had the day they met engraved on it. And of course, he got down on one knee to propose.

@demileighnp Thank you for saying YES and making me the happiest man in the world. You’re the love of my life, and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you. • • [email protected]

A post shared by Tim Tebow (@timtebow) on

By the way, that ring is 7.25 carats!!!!!!!

Congrats! Here's to a lifetime of happiness.

