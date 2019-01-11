Tim Tebow Is Engaged!!!

Congrats to Tim Tebow and his future bride, Former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters! The couple made their engagement Instagram official on Thursday.

According to People.com, Tebow popped the question on Wednesday at his family's farm near Jacksonville, Florida. He pulled out all the stops too. Not only did he put up an arbor for the big day, but he also built a bench for her, which had the day they met engraved on it. And of course, he got down on one knee to propose.

By the way, that ring is 7.25 carats!!!!!!!

Congrats! Here's to a lifetime of happiness.