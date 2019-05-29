Dang it! Here we go again! We've been playing UNO ALL WRONG!!!

Just a few months ago, back in February, we discovered we've been throwing down the Wild Draw 4 card incorrectly. You can't play it whenever you want. You can only play it if you don't have any other options. You can read more about that HERE.

Well, it looks like there's yet another UNO rule in question. For many, it's believed that if you don't have the correct color card to play when it's your turn, that you have to keep drawing until you can play. Whomp, whomp. According to UNO, that's just not true. You just have to draw once, no matter what!

Seriously! What the what!?!?!?!?! We really need to sit down a read the dang rules!!!!!!!!! What else are we doing wrong?