Alamo Drafthouse Is Hosting A Bohemian Rhapsody Sing-Along

January 10, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Miles In The Morning
bohemian_rhapsody

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

It's impossible NOT to sing when Queen comes on the radio. In fact, if you've seen the movie, Bohemian Rhapsody, it's hard to keep those musical notes on screen only.

Soooooo, Alamo Drafthouse is doing something about it!!! This Friday, you can participate in a Bohemian Rhapsody sing-along!!!! And all the DFW locations are participating this Friday night. The movie will feature onscreen subtitles with every song and interactive props.

Fun!!! Click HERE for times.

 

Tags: 
alamo drafthouse
Bohemian Rhapsody
sing-along
Queen
Movie
DFW

Recent Podcast Audio
Anna Kurian from the NTFB tells Jenny Q there are four ways to help: donate food, funds, time or your voice.  KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Messonnier from cast of Cinderella KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Cobb, Daily Blast Live, Talks With Jenny Q KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Jaime Zamudio Of Guest Services KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Mouguett Lozada About Castaway Cay KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Juan Carlos Cardona About Dining At Sea KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes