Alamo Drafthouse Is Hosting A Bohemian Rhapsody Sing-Along
January 10, 2019
It's impossible NOT to sing when Queen comes on the radio. In fact, if you've seen the movie, Bohemian Rhapsody, it's hard to keep those musical notes on screen only.
Soooooo, Alamo Drafthouse is doing something about it!!! This Friday, you can participate in a Bohemian Rhapsody sing-along!!!! And all the DFW locations are participating this Friday night. The movie will feature onscreen subtitles with every song and interactive props.
Now On Sale https://t.co/rWfJUZUktQ— ADH On Sale (@adhos_cedars) January 8, 2019
