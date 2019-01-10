Alamo Drafthouse Is Hosting A Bohemian Rhapsody Sing-Along

It's impossible NOT to sing when Queen comes on the radio. In fact, if you've seen the movie, Bohemian Rhapsody, it's hard to keep those musical notes on screen only.

Soooooo, Alamo Drafthouse is doing something about it!!! This Friday, you can participate in a Bohemian Rhapsody sing-along!!!! And all the DFW locations are participating this Friday night. The movie will feature onscreen subtitles with every song and interactive props.

Click HERE for times.