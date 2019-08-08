Today Marks The 50th Anniversary Of The Beatles’ "Abbey Road" Cover Photo Shoot

August 8, 2019
50 years ago today, four mop-topped Liverpudlians walked across Abbey Road to create one of the most iconic album covers of all time.

Though The Beatles’ Abbey Road was released on September 26, 1969.  The photo shoot for the cover took place today 50 years ago, just outside EMI Recording Studios in the City of Westminster, London, England.

 

Scottish photographer Iain Macmillan only needed six shots to capture the iconic image, with the fifth photo being used for the cover.

 

Hundreds of fans gathered earlier today in London to celebrate the anniversary of the photo.

 

Abbey Road has been voted the best Beatles album of all time.  EMI Recording Studios, later renamed Abbey Road Studios, and the zebra crossing were granted protected status in 2010.

