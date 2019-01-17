This Big Sister Is NOT Happy About Her New Little Brother

Not all big brothers and sisters are happy about their new job. Sometimes there might be a bit of jealousy when a new baby enters the picture. Think about it, that only child syndrome suddenly disappears. It's not all about you anymore.

That's a hard pill to swallow. However, it can be quite funny to catch that reaction on tape. Here's one little girl who really isn't having it when it comes to the new baby. Yeah, she's holding him, but she's definitely not happy about it.

Maybe she'll come around. LOL.