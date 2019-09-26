Tom Hanks To Be Honored With Lifetime Achievement Award At Golden Globes

September 26, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Tom Hanks, Red Carpet, The Post, Europe Premiere, Odeon Leicester Square, London, 2018

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

Add one more award to Tom Hanks’ illustrious career.

Hanks will be honored with the Cecil B DeMille award at the upcoming 77th Golden Globe Awards.

 

Lorenzo Soria, the president of the Hollywood Foreign Press, said, “For more than three decades, he's captivated audiences with rich and playful characters.  As compelling as he is on the silver screen, he's equally so behind the camera as a writer, producer and director.”

The Cecil B DeMille award is given annually to an actor, director or producer who has made a lasting impact on the film industry.

Via BBC

Tags: 
tom hanks
golden globes
movies
Celebrity
News
Award
Cecil B DeMille
Lifetime Achievement Award

Recent Podcast Audio
Hilary Kennedy and Tyler Dawn discuss Leukemia Texas' 7th Annual Concert for a Cure KLUVFM: On-Demand
Anthony Michael Hall chats with Sybil about past and future projects KLUVFM: On-Demand
Joshua Logan Alexander Discusses Fiddler on the Roof with Sybil KLUVFM: On-Demand
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's Drive@5 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes