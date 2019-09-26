Tom Hanks To Be Honored With Lifetime Achievement Award At Golden Globes

Add one more award to Tom Hanks’ illustrious career.

Hanks will be honored with the Cecil B DeMille award at the upcoming 77th Golden Globe Awards.

We’re excited to reveal that this year’s Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes will be going to @tomhanks! pic.twitter.com/k2odnVb7SG — TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 24, 2019

Lorenzo Soria, the president of the Hollywood Foreign Press, said, “For more than three decades, he's captivated audiences with rich and playful characters. As compelling as he is on the silver screen, he's equally so behind the camera as a writer, producer and director.”

The Cecil B DeMille award is given annually to an actor, director or producer who has made a lasting impact on the film industry.

Via BBC