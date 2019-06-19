Tom Hanks Helps Gillian Anderson Overcome Fear Of Singing With Duet Of "I Wanna Hold Your Hand"

June 19, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Tom Hanks, Red Carpet, Toy Story 4, Premiere, Glasses, Smiling, Hollywood, 2019

(Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

Last night, James Corden welcomes Tom Hanks and Gillian Anderson to the Late Late Show.

Hanks was, of course, promoting Toy Story 4, and Anderson was there after just having completed a run playing Margo Channing in the West End adaptation of All About Eve.

Corden commented that in the play, Anderson had to face one of her deepest fears: singing in public.  She explained, "I don’t sing.  PJ Harvey wrote a song for me to sing that I had to sing every night, accompanied by a piano, and so I had to sing but I don’t sing."

Hanks revealed that his worst fear was accompanying his wife playing the guitar, despite only knowing the same "five and half chords" as Corden's band.  Still, Hanks whipped out a guitar, and encouraged Anderson to overcome her fears one more time by playing The Beatles' "I Wanna Hold Your Hand."

We wish Tom Hanks would help us overcome our fears!

Via People

Tags: 
tom hanks
gillian anderson
James Corden
Late Late Show
Singing
The Beatles
I Wanna Hold Your Hand
duet
Sweet
Video

Recent Podcast Audio
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's Drive@5 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes