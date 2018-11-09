Tom Holland AKA Spiderman Is Trying To Get A New Cellphone While Spiderman Is On The Background

When you're a celebrity, it's hard to just do normal things around town. It's nearly impossible to go to breakfast, lunch, or dinner without getting snapped by the paparazzi...let alone, buy groceries or pick up a prescription.

In some cases, you'll actually see a celeb wearing a disguise or hat in order to avoid the paparazzi and fans so they can run errands in peace. In this case, we have Tom Holland aka Spiderman, who's just trying to update his cellphone plan on the DL. Unfortunately, the cellphone store he's in, is playing his movie...Spiderman!

You know what would have been funnier? If they were showing the Tobey Maguire version of Spiderman. Or Andrew Garfield for that matter.

