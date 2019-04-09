Tonight's The Night! Party On The Plaza To Celebrate Dirk!

April 9, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Dirk_Nowitzki

(Photo by Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)

Tonight's the night. It's the final home game for Dirk Nowitzki. After 21 years with the Dallas Mavericks, #41 is hanging up the jersey.

If you have tickets to the game, it's going to be all Dirk all night long, including something special after the game. Now, if you don't have tickets, you can still celebrate Dirk tonight. Starting at 5:30PM, there's going to be a big ole party in Victory Plaza. There will be special appearances by the ManiAACS, the Mavs Dancers, Mavs Man, & Champ! They'll be showing the FOX Pregame Show LIVE on the big screen!

It should be a lot of fun for the whole family!

We love you Dirk! Thanks for the last 21 years and an NBA Championship!

