Tony Romo's 3 Boys Throw Epic Dance Parties Before Bed

February 19, 2019
Oh heck yeah! The Romo house looks like a lot fun. Especially at night.

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo shared a pretty cute video of all three of his boys late last night. Apparently before bedtime, Rivers, Hawkins, and Jones like to get crunk. Of course Romo credits their epic dance moves to his beautiful wife Candice.

Dancing into a short week with “blah blah blah.” #kidsmusic #momtaughtthemtheirmoves

Gotta love that floss! Not to mention, Jones has the Shoot down!

