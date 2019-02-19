Tony Romo's 3 Boys Throw Epic Dance Parties Before Bed

Oh heck yeah! The Romo house looks like a lot fun. Especially at night.

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo shared a pretty cute video of all three of his boys late last night. Apparently before bedtime, Rivers, Hawkins, and Jones like to get crunk. Of course Romo credits their epic dance moves to his beautiful wife Candice.

Gotta love that floss! Not to mention, Jones has the Shoot down!