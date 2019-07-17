Topless Woman Photobombs Texas Family’s Vacation Photos

July 17, 2019
Monica Davila and her family were vacationing at Garner State Park when they decided to pose for a family photo.

Unfortunately for the Davilas, a stranger wandered into their family photo, and decided to photobomb them.  Topless.

Davila told ABC, “We’re trying to recreate memories. Having some chick’s boob isn’t allowing us to do that,” also adding you could see “boob, nipple, everything.”

Davila called the police to file an official report.

Via NY Post

