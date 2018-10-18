Say Goodbye To Tornados In Texas? Tornado Alley Reportedly Shifting East

It's easy for weathermen to say "Don't be scared, be prepared," but tornados are terrifying.

Thankfully, that won't be a problem for us Texans far too much longer.

According to research from Nature.com, "Tornado Alley," the range of the country where tornados are most prominent, might actually be shifting east. Over the past four decades, the number of tornados over a large swath of the Midwest and Southeast, known as "Dixie Alley" has been increasing. Dixie Alley includes areas of Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Tennessee, and Kentucky.

The shift includes portions of Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Tennessee and Kentucky. https://t.co/UHAm2RQPTi pic.twitter.com/5mjNIkP6Et — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) October 17, 2018

For the time being, however, Texas and Oklahoma still are #1 when it comes to tornados. Northern Illinois University meteorologist Victor Gensini, who led the study, said, "Regions in the Southeast and Midwest are closing the gap when it comes to the number of tornado reports. It's not that Texas and Oklahoma do not get tornadoes. They're still the No. 1 location in terms of tornado frequency, but the trend in many locations is down over the past 40 years."

At this point, researchers aren't really sure if the tornados are moving East due to the result of natural, or human-induced climate change.

Via USA Today