This Towel's Shadow Looks Exactly Like Donald Trump

January 22, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Miles In The Morning
donald_trump

(Photo by USA TODAY NETWORK)

Some have seen Jesus in a Cheetoh. Others have seen the Mother Mary on toast. But today, well, Donald Trump is in the towels.

At first glance, it just looks like a couple of towels hanging out on the towel rack. Look a little closer. Do you see it? Donald Trump is in the shadows. It's a perfect outline of the president!

The shadow from my towel rack looks like Donald Trump

Kind of weird to have the president watching you in the bathroom.

