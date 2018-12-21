Town Must Paint Their Snow White Because It Is Too Dirty From Pollution

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, especially if you're living in the Russian town of Mysky.

The towns of residents are treated to beautiful and pristine snowfall, despite living in a coal mining region of Kemerov in Siberia. There's a way town authorities have been able to keep the snow so clean, though. It's all a lie!

A woman filmed herself rubbing her hand across a snow bank in her town, only to reveal the white coating of the PAINT town authorities are using to hide the fact their snow is so dirty and polluted. The woman says in the clip, "You can see the stains. It even sticks."

Video of В Мысках красят снег

Head of the town, Dmitry Ivanov, announced after the video went viral that those responsible for painting the snow had been "reprimanded," apologized for their actions, and vowed to remove the paint. He said, "I apologize to the townspeople whose New Year’s mood was spoiled by this."

Via Newsweek