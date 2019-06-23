Good news! You don't have to grow up! Toys "R" Us is back!!!

Not officially just yet, but Tru Kids Inc., CEO Richard Barry plans to have some stores open for business before the end of the year. The plan is to open six stores around the country, which will be a lot smaller in size compared to the Toys "R" Us from your childhood. And it won't just be full of toys. Apparently, Toys "R" Us is planning to have some interactive kid stuff as well. Barry said...

"We have an incredible team focused on bringing Toys 'R' Us and Babies 'R' Us back in a completely new and reimagined way, so the U.S. doesn’t have to go through another holiday without these beloved brands."

Needless to say, but people are pretty excited to have the store back before Christmas!

Toys R Us when they reopen some of the stores pic.twitter.com/QoBbnikjLs — Meli (@malyyssa) June 21, 2019

Geoffrey the Giraffe after Toys R Us announced their coming back pic.twitter.com/qrmnm5aZTu — Kevin Batiste (@KBatisteJr) June 22, 2019

Geoffrey the Giraffe when he finds out they are reopening @ToysRUs pic.twitter.com/g2xCknbYUJ — Matthew Baron (@MattyB187) June 21, 2019

Welcome back Geoffrey!