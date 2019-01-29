Trading Spaces is back for another season on TLC!!!

2019 will mark the 10th season for the show, if you count the reboot as a part of the original. Trading Spaces premieres on March 16th, so be sure to set your DVR for 7PM Central.

By the way, you may have noticed there is a designer missing. The one and only Genevieve Gorder will not be returning to the show. Of course we're sad that she won't be a part of the show, but it seems like it's all for good reason. She's just too busy! Besides getting married recently, she's also got a Netflix series called Stay Here and possibly a Bravo show in the works.