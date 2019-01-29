Trading Spaces Is Back For Another Season
Trading Spaces is back for another season on TLC!!!
2019 will mark the 10th season for the show, if you count the reboot as a part of the original. Trading Spaces premieres on March 16th, so be sure to set your DVR for 7PM Central.
Grab a paint brush and get ready to SPLASH some style onto your Saturday nights! The new season of #TradingSpaces premieres Saturday, March 16th at 8/7c on TLC!
By the way, you may have noticed there is a designer missing. The one and only Genevieve Gorder will not be returning to the show. Of course we're sad that she won't be a part of the show, but it seems like it's all for good reason. She's just too busy! Besides getting married recently, she's also got a Netflix series called Stay Here and possibly a Bravo show in the works.