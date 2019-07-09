Travis Barker Visits A Familiar Nurse For A Hilarious "Pre-Tour Checkup"

Ahead of their nationwide tour with Lil Wayne, Travis Barker of Blink-182 decided he needed a little pre-tour "checkup."

In the clip, Barker is laying on a doctor's table, when he is greeted by a nurse dressed exactly like the cover of the band's 1999 album Enema of the State. Of course, things only get crazier from there! Check out the hilarious video below!

Video of Travis Barker&#039;s Pre-Tour Checkup

Blink-182 and Lil Wayne bring their tour to Dallas this fall, playing Dos Equis Pavillion August 2!