Travis Barker Visits A Familiar Nurse For A Hilarious "Pre-Tour Checkup"

July 9, 2019
Ahead of their nationwide tour with Lil Wayne, Travis Barker of Blink-182 decided he needed a little pre-tour "checkup."

In the clip, Barker is laying on a doctor's table, when he is greeted by a nurse dressed exactly like the cover of the band's 1999 album Enema of the State.  Of course, things only get crazier from there!  Check out the hilarious video below!

Blink-182 and Lil Wayne bring their tour to Dallas this fall, playing Dos Equis Pavillion August 2!

 

