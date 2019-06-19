The Tree Thought To Have Inspired Dr. Seuss’ “The Lorax” Has Fallen

June 19, 2019
Dr. Theodor Seuss Geisel lived in La Jolla, California from 1948 until his death in 1991.

Located in the seaside community, at Ellen Browning Scripps Park, was a Monterey Cypress tree thought to be anywhere from 80 to 100 years old.  The tree was also said to be the inspiration behind Dr. Seuss’ 1971 book The Lorax.  

Unfortunately, the tree that inspired Dr. Seuss, and stood for so many years, has fallen and died.  

 

Tim Graham, a spokesman for the San Diego Parks and Recreation Department says there is "no definitive cause on why it fell.”

The city does plan to salvage the tree’s trunk in order to repurpose it, and the city will be looking at planting a replacement in the area.

"The Lorax" follows the titular character who “speaks for” and defends the fictional, Truffula trees, and the creatures that depend on them, from threats and danger.  The book was first published in 1971, and was made into an animated movie in 2012.

Via CNN

