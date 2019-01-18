Watch This Manicure Give Birth! (Yes, You Read That Correctly)

January 18, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Miles In The Morning
nails
Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

There are just some things you shouldn't see on a manicure. And birth is one of them!

Ladies and gents, prepare yourselves to be both grossed out and fascinated all at the same time. This comes from Instagrammer nail_sunny, a manicurist who is known for doing some really weird nail art. In the last couple of years, she's given us cow udder nails that actually squirt milk and nails with hair extensions.

Now, she's topped them all with these labor and delivery nails!

--Baby birth ---- -❤️ or -- ? Video by @edo_movs #nailsunnytutorial

A post shared by Nail Sunny (@nail_sunny) on

What did we just watch?!?!?!?!?!?!?

Tags: 
nails
manicure
trend
Birth
labor and delivery

Recent Podcast Audio
Jenny Q Speaks with Marty Scott, George Harrison of Liverpool Legends: The Complete Beatles Tribute KLUVFM: On-Demand
Anna Kurian from the NTFB tells Jenny Q there are four ways to help: donate food, funds, time or your voice.  KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Messonnier from cast of Cinderella KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Cobb, Daily Blast Live, Talks With Jenny Q KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Juan Carlos Cardona About Dining At Sea KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Jaime Zamudio Of Guest Services KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes