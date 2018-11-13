Here's Every Stan Lee Cameo Ever
November 13, 2018
Monday was a truly sad day for Hollywood, Marvel, and every comic book fan on Earth. Stan Lee, the man who started it all, passed away at the age of 95-years-old.
As expected the tributes are rolling in. Celebrity or not, just about everyone has a Stan Lee story. He was a lot of things to a lot of people. So as a small token of our gratitude, here's every cameo he's ever done.
Every Stan Lee Cameo
And we found video too!
We're so lucky that your legacy lives on in comic books, on TV, and in the movies. Thank you! And we'll miss you!.