Here's Every Stan Lee Cameo Ever

Monday was a truly sad day for Hollywood, Marvel, and every comic book fan on Earth. Stan Lee, the man who started it all, passed away at the age of 95-years-old.

As expected the tributes are rolling in. Celebrity or not, just about everyone has a Stan Lee story. He was a lot of things to a lot of people. So as a small token of our gratitude, here's every cameo he's ever done.

And we found video too!

Video of STAN LEE _ Every Stan Lee Cameo Ever (1989 - 2018) Marvel

We're so lucky that your legacy lives on in comic books, on TV, and in the movies. Thank you! And we'll miss you!.