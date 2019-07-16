Tropical Storm Barry Completely Buries Car In Sand On Alabama Beach

July 16, 2019
(Photo by Getty Images)

Though Barry has been downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm, there is still no doubt it can cause some serious damage.

Unfortunately, that was proven so for this man in Alabama.

Garrett Young arrived at the Dauphin Island last Thursday for vacation, and parked his 2013 Dodge Charger near a beach.  Friday morning he woke up, and, unfortunately, the winds from Tropical Storm Barry completely submerged his vehicle in sand.  

Nice way to start your vacay, huh?

He called a tow truck to possibly help unearth the vehicle, which also had filled with water from the storms.  Unfortnately, those efforts proved to be futile.  he told Fox 10, "You can’t help, but be upset.  We got out here. We did everything we could, we broke a couple straps trying to get it out…after an hour of watching the sand get higher and higher and higher, you can’t do much and it’s just helpless."

 

Via Fox 4

