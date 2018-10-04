Check Out The Best Presidential Alert Memes
On Wednesday afternoon, at exactly 1:18PM, the very first presidential alert went out across all wireless devices. It was impossible to miss, in that, it took over your screen no matter what you were doing.
Of course everyone posted a pic on social media. Including our own Jeff Miles.
I guess I’ll join all the cool kids posting the #nationalemergencyalert screenshot lol
Fast forward to 24 hours later and we've got a plethora of hilarious memes. Here's a few of our favorites...
Good luck. Have fun. #maga #glhf #presidentialalert #dead #whyisthissofunny #imintears #lol #lolz #distewmuch #thepurge
Anyone else just get their first Presidential text alert? pic.twitter.com/A2lCABVTLC— 0x33 (@its0x33) October 3, 2018
Presidential alert
Presidential Alert!
And finally, one for all the Dallas Cowboy fans.
The only presidential alert I wanna see!!! #dezcaughtit #dallascowboys4life #americasteam #cowboysnation #wedemboyz #fdt #presidentialalertsystem
Yeah he did!