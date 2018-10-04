Check Out The Best Presidential Alert Memes

On Wednesday afternoon, at exactly 1:18PM, the very first presidential alert went out across all wireless devices. It was impossible to miss, in that, it took over your screen no matter what you were doing.

Of course everyone posted a pic on social media. Including our own Jeff Miles.

Fast forward to 24 hours later and we've got a plethora of hilarious memes. Here's a few of our favorites...

yea why A post shared by Jake Lawson (@jacoblawsonproductions) on Oct 3, 2018 at 5:38pm PDT

No bigly expenses, believe me! #presidentialalert A post shared by Kiesha (@thejedigoddess) on Oct 4, 2018 at 3:24am PDT

Anyone else just get their first Presidential text alert? pic.twitter.com/A2lCABVTLC — 0x33 (@its0x33) October 3, 2018

And finally, one for all the Dallas Cowboy fans.

Yeah he did!