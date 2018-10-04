Check Out The Best Presidential Alert Memes

October 4, 2018
Miles In The Morning
Miles In The Morning
presidetnial_alert

(Photo by John David Mercer-USA TODAY NETWORK)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

On Wednesday afternoon, at exactly 1:18PM, the very first presidential alert went out across all wireless devices. It was impossible to miss, in that, it took over your screen no matter what you were doing.

Of course everyone posted a pic on social media. Including our own Jeff Miles.

I guess I’ll join all the cool kids posting the #nationalemergencyalert screenshot lol

A post shared by Jeff Miles (@jeffmilesonair) on

Fast forward to 24 hours later and we've got a plethora of hilarious memes. Here's a few of our favorites...

Good luck. Have fun. #maga #glhf #presidentialalert #dead #whyisthissofunny #imintears #lol #lolz #distewmuch #thepurge

A post shared by Amber Munson (@therunningheffalump) on

yea why

A post shared by Jake Lawson (@jacoblawsonproductions) on

No bigly expenses, believe me! #presidentialalert

A post shared by Kiesha (@thejedigoddess) on

Presidential alert

Presidential Alert!

And finally, one for all the Dallas Cowboy fans.

The only presidential alert I wanna see!!! #dezcaughtit #dallascowboys4life #americasteam #cowboysnation #wedemboyz #fdt #presidentialalertsystem

A post shared by Emax (@emax2025) on

Yeah he did!

 

Tags: 
memes
presidential alert
wireless
message
Donald Trump