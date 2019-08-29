TSA Bans Star Wars-Themed Coke Bottles For Looking Too Much Like “Thermal Detonators”

Visitors to Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge can pick themselves up a bottle of Coke that resembles a thermal detonator.

Unfortunately, chances are you won’t be able to bring it back.

The TSA has banned passengers from carrying the bottles onto the plane because they look too much like the real thing.

Thanks for asking! Replica and inert explosives aren't allowed in either carry-on or checked bags. — AskTSA (@AskTSA) August 13, 2019

Travelers, however, are still allowed to bring on hand-built lightsabers and astromech droids sold at the park’s Black Spire Outpost.

Via CNBC