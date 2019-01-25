OMG! 7-Year-Old Beyoncé Looks Exactly Like Blue Ivy!

January 25, 2019
beyonce

(Photo by Richard Lui/The Desert Sun via USA TODAY NETWORK)

Like mother like daughter! Literally!

As crazy as it seems, Blue Ivy Carter, Jay Z. and Beyoncé's first born is 7-years-old. And with each and every day, she's looking more and more like Queen Bey! In fact, they could be twins! 

Check out Bey and Blue side by side at the same age!

Someone made this comparison of me at age 7 and Blue at age 7. My baby is growing up. --

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

OMG! Same hair, same eyes, same facial expression, same EVERYTHING!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

 

