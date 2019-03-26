The Twins From From "Friends", Who Played Ross & Rachel's Baby, Are Also The Scary, Murderous Twins In "Us"

Baby Emma from Friends is all grown up! And in a new movie!

First of all, Emma is actually twins...Noelle and Cali Sheldon. Now, believe it or not, but they're 16-years old! While they've continued to work on and off since being the adorable and beloved child of Ross and Rachel, their latest film might just shock you.

Noelle and Cali's latest role is in Jordan Peele's new movie, Us. Without giving away any of the plot line from the movie...these girls play some super scary twins with a touch of murder!

Wait a sec...sweet baby Emma isn't supposed to grow up and fake murder people!!! That just seems wrong!