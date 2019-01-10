Remember Ross & Rachel's Baby From Friends? She's Actually Twins & 16-Years-Old!

January 10, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Miles In The Morning
jennifer_aniston

(Photo by Faye Sadou/AdMedia/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

What! No way! It's been 16 years since Ross and Rachel had a baby!!!

We know, we know, it's hard to believe, but little baby Emma from Friends is 16-years-old! Not only that, but she's actually twins! Let that sink in for a bit.

Ok, now that you've had time to deal with the idea...here's what Noelle and Cali Sheldon look like now.

The one where Emma got cloned

A post shared by Noelle Sheldon (@noelle.sheldon) on

That is so fetch!

A post shared by Noelle Sheldon (@noelle.sheldon) on

By the way, these two also have a new movie coming out. They both landed a part in Jordan Peele's new horror film, Us.

Tags: 
Ross
rachel
Friends
Jennifer Aniston
david schwimmer
Twins
emma
baby
US
Movie

Recent Podcast Audio
Anna Kurian from the NTFB tells Jenny Q there are four ways to help: donate food, funds, time or your voice.  KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Messonnier from cast of Cinderella KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Cobb, Daily Blast Live, Talks With Jenny Q KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Jaime Zamudio Of Guest Services KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Mouguett Lozada About Castaway Cay KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Juan Carlos Cardona About Dining At Sea KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes