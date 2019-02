Finally! Dirk Nowitzki Gets His Own Twitter Emoji!

Well, well, well. It's about dang time Twitter recognized Dirk Nowitzki!

Great news for all you MFFL!!! As of Wednesday morning, our boy finally got his own Twitter emoji! Every time you type #DirkNowitzki, you will see the man himself in full on jump shot mode!

Needless to say, but Mavs fans all over the world are just a tiny bit excited about it!

The -- now has a Twitter emoji, and it’s immaculate.#DirkNowitzki — Edward Egros (@EdwardEgrosFox4) February 13, 2019

Yes! Yes! Yes! Well deserved Dirk!