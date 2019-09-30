Texas Man Wanted For Completing A Divorce Without Telling His Wife

Going through a divorce can potentially be one of the most devastating things one can go through.

And now, Houston man Paul Nixon may be going to prison because of his.

Nixon, 51, is wanted by police for charges of aggravated perjury charges for “fraudulently finalizing his divorce.” Apparently, Nixon filed, and completed, an entire divorce from his wife without her knowing a thing about it.

The former Mrs. Nixon called the police on May 14 to report a surprise change to her marital status. She revealed that Nixon had “filed for divorce and completed the entire proceedings without her knowledge or consent, and that the court had already completed all hearings and filed the final divorce decree.”

The court has set the divorce proceedings aside due to the allegedly fraudulent filing, and are advising residents to be on the lookout for Nixon.

Via Global News