Latest TxDOT Sign Takes Shots At The Patriots & Deflategate

This coming Sunday will mark the 50th Super Bowl. It'll be the Patriots VS the Rams. Of course no one other than Patriots and Rams fans are happy about the big game. Why? Because the a Patriots are cheaters and the Rams won on a bad call.

Ok, now that that's out of the way, our friends at TxDOT are throwing some serious shade at the Pats. TxDOT, with yet another genius road sign perfectly roasts Tom Brady as well as teaching us who we need to call in the event of a flat tire.

"Tire flat as a Patriots football? Dial #999"

You tell em TxDOT!