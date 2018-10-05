The Latest TxDOT Sign...Horns Up, Phones Down

October 5, 2018
Texas Longhorns

Ladies and gentlemen, it's the greatest weekend EVER! Texas / OU!!! Hook 'em Horns!

As DFW gears up for the Red River Rivalry this weekend at the Cotton Bowl, TxDOT is prepping drivers all across town with some Texas / OU themed road signs.

Well played TXDOT! Traffic signs on I35 #TexasOUWeekend2018 #RedRiverRivalry #Hookem #GetLoud #TXDOT #RoadTrip

Well played #txdot -- . #outexasweekend #boomersooner #redrivershowdown #hornsdown

This is fantastic! Text later. Not Sooner. Horns up. Phones down. #redriverrivalry #southbound35 #txdot #clever #hookem --

We're loving that TxDOT seems to be full Longhorn fans!  Texas Fight!!!!!!!!!!!!

