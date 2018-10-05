The Latest TxDOT Sign...Horns Up, Phones Down

Ladies and gentlemen, it's the greatest weekend EVER! Texas / OU!!! Hook 'em Horns!

As DFW gears up for the Red River Rivalry this weekend at the Cotton Bowl, TxDOT is prepping drivers all across town with some Texas / OU themed road signs.

A post shared by Pam Norris (@shinypam) on Oct 4, 2018 at 12:01pm PDT

A post shared by Dee Dee Douthit (@pebblengrove) on Oct 4, 2018 at 9:05am PDT

This is fantastic! Text later. Not Sooner. Horns up. Phones down. #redriverrivalry #southbound35 #txdot #clever #hookem --