There's At Least One OU Fan Who Doesn't Know How To Spell Sooner

Boomer Sonner! Wait a minute, something's not quite right.

Over the weekend, one of the biggest games in college football happened right here in DFW...the TX/OU Red River Rivalry. For Longhorn and Sooner fans, we look forward to this weekend every single year. We party, we tailgate, we paint our cars.

Now if you're going to shoe polish your car in support of your favorite team...it's important to get the spelling right. Otherwise you're stuck with this!

What's a Sonner?