U-Haul Offers 30 Days Of Free Self-Storage To North Texas Tornado Victims

Six U-Haul companies across North Texas are doing whatever they can to help alleviate the stress caused by the tornados that swept through the city Sunday night.

U-Haul Companies of East Dallas, Fort Worth, North East Dallas, Northwest Dallas, North Dallas, and South Central Dallas have opened 52 facilities, allowing victims of tornado damage free 30 days of self-storage.

URGENT: Our relief efforts are expanding to #NorthDallas in the wake of the recent #tornado that hit the area. Please share with those who have been impacted. #DallasTornado https://t.co/txmzejBEHV — U-Haul (@uhaul) October 21, 2019

Zane Rowland, president of U-Haul Company of North East Dallas, said, “The storm hit quickly and has left many residents scrambling to find a place to store their belongings. U-Haul is stepping up to offer our neighbors a place to securely store their things during the clean-up process at no charge for one month.”

Via CBS DFW