Uber Chooses Frisco As First Site To Test Flying Taxis

Frisco will become the first home for flying taxis in Texas.

Uber has chosen Frisco for its first test site of Uber Elevate, its line of flying taxis. A helipad was constructed right next to The Star and along the Dallas North Tollway. Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney said, “The next leap is to be going vertical and into the air. We're excited that Frisco is going to be the first location in the world to test this technology.”

Video of Uber&#039;s new flying taxis planned for North Texas in 2023

Travis Considine, the communications manager for Uber in Texas, said, “We are proud of the relationship we’ve built with Hillwood and all the unprecedented opportunities that come from working with a leading developer with like-minded views. At more than 26,000 acres, including direct access to Fort Worth Alliance Airport and the region’s vast array of airports and transportation hubs, AllianceTexas offers a big canvas to develop, test and refine our advanced mobility technologies to create next-generation transportation options for the growing population of Dallas-Fort Worth.”

Uber also announced major developments in self-driving cars. The company has taken steps to map out DFW in November to make this technology possible.

Test flights will begin in 2020, with hopes to make it commercially available in 2023.

Via WFAA