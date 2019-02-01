Do NOT Lick A Pole In -35° Weather! You Will Get Stuck!

February 1, 2019
tongue
Features
Your Morning Links

Well, this is a lesson you don't want to learn the hard way. Do NOT lick a pole in -35° weather! We repeat, do NOT lick a pole in -35°!!!

Believe it or not, but A Christmas Story was right! Crazy cold weather and a metal pole do not work together. And we found the one kid who tested his fate and stuck his tongue to a freezing cold pole! 

... it’s only -35 .. they said ... go ahead lick the pole .. they said

Ooooohhhhhhhhh NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!! Poor guy!

Cold
Weather
Freezing
Tongue
Pole
Stuck
New York

