Do NOT Lick A Pole In -35° Weather! You Will Get Stuck!
February 1, 2019
Well, this is a lesson you don't want to learn the hard way. Do NOT lick a pole in -35° weather! We repeat, do NOT lick a pole in -35°!!!
Believe it or not, but A Christmas Story was right! Crazy cold weather and a metal pole do not work together. And we found the one kid who tested his fate and stuck his tongue to a freezing cold pole!
... it’s only -35 .. they said ... go ahead lick the pole .. they said
Ooooohhhhhhhhh NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!! Poor guy!