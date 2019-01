What sort of sleep sorcery is this?!?!?!?!?!

Ok parents, take note! We've found the ultimate baby whisperer! This dad's weird magical powers put his baby to sleep in about a minute. AND all he does is lightly brush his hand over the baby's face!!! Almost immediately you see this tiny tot's eyes get very, very heavy. Then BAM! He's out!

Video of Dad Puts Baby to Sleep by Sliding Hand on Face - 1021454

Seriously! What just happened?