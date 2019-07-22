The University Of Nevada Planning To House Students Inside Hotel And Casino

July 22, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Casino, Defocused, Blurry, Roulette, Neon Lights

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

The University of Nevada, Reno has an immediate need for emergency student housing.

Earlier this month, a boiler explosion led to a larger gas explosion that left two of the university’s dorms unlivable.  The school now needs to find a home for the some 1,3000 students who were to live at Nye and Argenta halls.

The school does have a solution, however: the nearby Circus Circus Hotel and Casino.

The west tower hotel and casino will be renamed “Wolf Pack Tower,” and will soon be home to the displaced students.  For safety reasons, the tower is completely segregated from the casino, and students will have their own special entrance, keycard required, and there will be round-the-clock security.

Shannon Ellis, university vice president of student services, said in a statement, “We feel it is vitally important that the 1,300 students, who will not be living in Argenta and Nye Halls this fall, still have an integrated university housing experience, one that will include all of the support infrastructure we know is vital to first-year students’ success and retention.”

Good luck to all those students next year living within walking distance of a casino!

Via KOLO 

Tags: 
University of Nevada
Reno
college
Students
Dorm
Hotel
Casino
Wolf Pack Hall
Las Vegas
gambling

Recent Podcast Audio
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's Drive@5 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes