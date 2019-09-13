University Of Tennessee Offers Scholarship To Boy Bullied For Homemade Shirt

Earlier, we learned about a Florida boy who created a homemade University Of Tennessee for his school's spirit day.

He was bullied relentless for his shirt, and went viral after his teacher posted his story.

UT heard of their young fan's tale, and sent him a whole swag bag full of Vols goodies.

A University of Tennessee superfan was bullied after designing his own UT shirt and wearing it to school. Now, the university is featuring the fourth grader's logo on their official school merchandise. pic.twitter.com/NYBjw0a7xT — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) September 9, 2019

Well if that wasn't enough, the University of Tennessee just announced that they will be offering the bullied boy a full-ride scholarship when he graduates high school. The school said in a statement, "In recognition of the fourth-grader's Volunteer spirit, the university has extended an offer of honorary admission for him to join the Class of 2032. In addition, he has been awarded a four-year scholarship covering his tuition and fees beginning fall 2028 should he decide to attend UT and meet admission requirements."

Via CNN