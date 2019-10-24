Unknowing Fan Asks Eddie Van Halen To Take A Picture Of Him At A Concert

A few nights ago, Eddie Van Halen attended the Tool concert in Los Angeles with his son, Wolfgang.

Before the show began, a fellow Tool fan approached Van Halen, and asked if he could take a picture of him with the stage in the background.  Now mind you, he didn’t ask Eddie Van Halen if he could take a picture with him, but if he could take a picture of him!

 

Van Halen recently traveled to Germany to undergo treatment for throat cancer.  He’s been traveling overseas for treatment for the past five years or so, and reportedly has kept the disease “in check and manageable.”

Via Rolling Stone

