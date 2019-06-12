Postal Service Unveils George H.W. Bush's Forever Stamp

Today, June 12th, would have been former president George H.W. Bush's 95th birthday. While he's no longer with us, it was a great day of remembrance for the Bush family. Especially since the U.S. postal service unveiled 41's stamp.

Of course, no one was prouder of dear ole dad than 43 aka his son and former president George W. Bush, who shared the the moment of unveiling on Instagram.

That's a great pic! However, don't you kind of wish the border looked like some of his funky socks?