Postal Service Unveils George H.W. Bush's Forever Stamp

June 12, 2019
Today, June 12th, would have been former president George H.W. Bush's 95th birthday. While he's no longer with us, it was a great day of remembrance for the Bush family. Especially since the U.S. postal service unveiled 41's stamp.

Of course, no one was prouder of dear ole dad than 43 aka his son and former president George W. Bush, who shared the the moment of unveiling on Instagram.

Thanks to the @uspostalservice for honoring dad on what would have been his 95th birthday.

A post shared by George W. Bush (@georgewbush) on

That's a great pic! However, don't you kind of wish the border looked like some of his funky socks?

