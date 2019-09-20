Doctors Warn Using The Phone On The Toilet Can Cause Hemorrhoids

September 20, 2019
It’s definitely more entertaining to read than a shampoo bottle, but scrolling through your phone while sitting on the toilet may have ill effects on your health.

Doctors warn that using your phone while on the toilet can result in the development of hemorrhoids, as we spend too much sitting down, as we’re distracted by whatever we’re doing on our phones.  Dr. Sarah Jarvis, GP and Clinical Director of patient.info, said, “Constipation and straining to poo is a major risk factor for piles (hemorrhoids)– being pregnant, chronic cough and getting older also factor.  But so too does prolonged sitting on the loo. And while in the past, some of us took a good book into the toilet with us, these days it’s more likely to be the ever-present mobile phone.  So tempting while it may be to scroll through your apps while you’re waiting to perform, doctors don’t recommend it.”

In order to avoid the development of hemorrhoids, Dr. Jarvis recommends, adding a lots of fiber to your diet, drink plenty of fluids, exercise regularly, and maybe leave the phone in the bedroom while you do your business!

Via Mirror

