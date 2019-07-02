USWNT's Alex Morgan Sipping A Cup Of Tea After Scoring Against England Is EVERYTHING!!!

July 2, 2019
alex_morgan

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

USA! USA! USA! The women's soccer team is kicking a$$ and taking names!

Congrats to these lovely ladies of soccer on a big win against England. The game was neck and neck...that is until Alex Morgan scored on a header to put the US up 2 to 1, which gave us the "W" and moved us on to the World Cup final!

Needless to say, we're pumped about the win. However, maybe not quite as excited as Morgan herself. Immediately after scoring, she stopped to taunt the English fans by sipping a cup of tea.

By the way, today also happens to be Morgan's 30th birthday!!! Happy Birthday and enjoy that tea!

