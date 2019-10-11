Vegan Calls Police After Friends Trick Her Into Eating Chicken Nuggets

An anonymous woman shared a story to the website Reddit about how her friends tricked her, a vegan, into eating actual chicken nuggets.

The woman, under the account name “Veganthrowaway192847,” wrote, “Four nights ago, I was at a party and I will admit, I got white girl wasted. My friends thought it would be funny to feed me chicken nuggets as a prank. I checked with them before chowing down, [asking] ‘Are these vegan?’ To which my friends replied ‘Yeah, they're Sunfed’ (a type of vegan chickenless chicken.) They tasted off to me but I figured it was just because I was drunk,” the writer went on. “I was wrong.”

Yes, instead of Sunfed, this woman was fed actual chicken, after watching footage from the night before on Snapchat.

Furious, the woman recorded the video, and took it to the police! She brought accusations of food tampering to the authorities, and now her friends are facing charges of food tampering. Veganthrowaway192847 mused, “In my view, they took advantage of my drunken state, tampered with my food, and publically humiliated me. In their view, it was just a prank.”

Of course opinions on the internet were split. One person commented, “Food tampering is a huge issue… a HUGE and deadly issue. Remember that stupid ‘Lick ice cream and put it back’ people did in super markets? Several people were arrested and charged for food tampering. One simple screw up, and someone can die. And [the author] could get REALLY sick as she hasn't had meat in years.” Another wrote, “You’re pressing charges over chicken nuggets. You have a moral stance against meat. That’s fine. But it’s not a life-threatening allergy. They aren’t friends. They should be ashamed. But pressing charges is just way too much.”

“Veganthrowaway192847” hasn’t shared any update on the police proceedings, or whether or not she still talks to her “friends.”

Via Fox News