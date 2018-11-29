Mike Fisher Hilariously Roasts Carrie Underwood After She Admits To Wearing His Clothes

November 29, 2018
Poor Carrie Underwood. She's just trying to get through the third trimester as comfortable as possible, meanwhile, her hubby is roasting her online.

As you already know, Carrie Underwood is very pregnant with baby #2. A boy, by the way. Just like with all pregnant women, there comes a point in the pregnancy when you don't fit into your clothes. Normally, you start buying maternity wear, but if you're Carrie Underwood...you just go shopping in your husband's closet!

Now, the story doesn't end there. Her husband Mike Fisher took it upon himself to hilariously point out that his clothes were a little stretched out.

Well played Mike. Well played.

