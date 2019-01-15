You Should NEVER Buy The Large Beer At A Restaurant!

Think about the last time you went to a restaurant and ordered a beer. Did your waiter or bartender ask if you wanted a small or large?

Believe it or not, but if you ordered large...you lost money!

We discovered some super secret footage from inside a restaurant, showing that the small glass of beer holds the same amount as the large beer glass. The customer in the video, ordered a large beer, but also asked for the small glass too. You can see him pour the entire large beer into the small glass, except for maybe one tiny sip.

Video of The Big Beer &amp; Small Beer At Applebee’s Are The Same Size

We feel so deceived!