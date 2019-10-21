Viral Video Shows High School Coach Disarming Potential Shooter With An Embrace

Last May, at Parkrose High School in Portland, Oregon, football coach and security guard Keanon Lowe stopped a potential shooter on campus who was wielding a shotgun.

The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office did not release the video until last Friday, however, which shows Lowe emerging from a classroom, holding the shotgun, before passing it off to another person who carries it away from the scene. Lowe then proceeds to hug the student in the clip that has gone absolutely viral over the weekend.

Video of Keanon Lowe disarms, embraces student who brought gun to Parkrose High School: Surveillance video

Lowe said at the time of the incident, “Then it was just me and that student. It was a real emotional time. I felt compassion for him. A lot of times, especially when you’re young, you don’t realize what you’re doing until it’s over.”

Prosecutors say that Angel Granados-Diaz, now 19-years-old, brought the shotgun to school in what’s being described as a “mental health crisis.” An investigation into the incident revealed that Granados-Diaz only had intentions to harm himself, as the shotgun only had one round.

He was sentenced to three years' probation, and is receiving treatment for mental health issues and substance abuse.

