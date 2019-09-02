Video Shows Rat Jumping Into Deep Fryer At Whataburger In Bastrop, Texas

September 2, 2019
Whataburger, Bay on Shoreline Boulevard, Corpus Christi, 2016

(Photo by Gabe Hernandez/Caller-Times)

Bastrop, Texas is probably the only Whataburger in the world that has deep-fried rat.

Now, that wasn't by choice, mind you.  Video taken at the restaurant shows a small rodent that appears to be a rat scamper around the counter at the restaurant in Bastrop, Texas, located about 30 miles southeast of Austin.

One brave employee finally tries to remove the rat from the area, only to see the critter dive into the incredibly hot deep fryer.  All the customers were given a refund.

Whataburger wrote in the comments of the original video on Facebook:

We closed the restaurant out of an abundance of caution and notified pest control. The entire restaurant has since been cleaned and sanitized.

Via Click 2 Houston

