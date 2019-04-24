Vin Diesel Wins The Avengers: Endgame Red Carpet With A Groot Jacket

April 24, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Vin_Diesel

(Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

Vin Diesel just crushed the red carpet walk for Avengers: Endgame! In fact, he was somewhat in character for the evening.

Believe it or not, but Vin is an Avenger. He's hard to recognize because he's the voice of Groot. That's it. He has zero appearances in the films, except for his voice. And might we add, he does a dang good job in this role. But we're not here to talk about that. We're here to talk about his major fashion statement on the red carpet...the Groot suit!

A professional cosplayer actually made the suit and sent it to Vin, perhaps just for fun. But Vin actually wore it!

VIN DIESEL !!red carpet wearing Groot jacket that I made for him !!#vindiesel @vindiesel

A post shared by Professional Cosplay (@professionalcosplay) on

Avengers Endgame premiere-- • #FastAndFurious #DomAndLetty #MichelleRodriguez #VinDiesel #DominicToretto #LettyToretto #LettyOrtiz #Alphas #RideOrDie @vindiesel

A post shared by ------ --------------’-- ❦ (@domlettyfeels) on

I am Groot #VinDiesel at #EndGamePremeire #MarvelStudios #AvengersEndGame #Marvel #MarvelFans #MCU #Avengers #AvengersPremiere

A post shared by Theofficeofmarvel's (@marveloffices) on

"I am Groot".

Tags: 
Vin Diesel
cosplay
hand made
Groot
suit
Jacket
avengers
Endgame
Red Carpet

Recent Podcast Audio
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's [email protected] 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes