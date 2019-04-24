Vin Diesel Wins The Avengers: Endgame Red Carpet With A Groot Jacket

Vin Diesel just crushed the red carpet walk for Avengers: Endgame! In fact, he was somewhat in character for the evening.

Believe it or not, but Vin is an Avenger. He's hard to recognize because he's the voice of Groot. That's it. He has zero appearances in the films, except for his voice. And might we add, he does a dang good job in this role. But we're not here to talk about that. We're here to talk about his major fashion statement on the red carpet...the Groot suit!

A professional cosplayer actually made the suit and sent it to Vin, perhaps just for fun. But Vin actually wore it!

"I am Groot".